    170220-N-WV703-036 [Image 1 of 7]

    170220-N-WV703-036

    SINGAPORE

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Amy Ressler 

    USS Coronado (LCS 4)

    170220-N-WV703-036 SULU SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter embarked on littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) identifies fishing vessels during routine operations in the Sulu Sea near the Balabac Strait. The Seahawk is a part of Coronado’s Surface Warfare mission package that makes the ship specifically well-equipped for maritime security, including counter-piracy operations. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170220-N-WV703-036 [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Amy Ressler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    underway
    Pacific Ocean
    Littoral Combat Ship
    Singapore
    Navy
    Sailors
    USN
    CTF 73
    Maiden Deployment
    DESRON 7
    Changi
    LCS 4
    USS Coronado
    Destroyer Squadron 7
    Asia-Pacific Rebalance
    Crown of the Fleet
    Crown Town
    Royal Punch

