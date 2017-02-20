170220-N-WV703-130 SULU SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) Littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) conducts routine operations in the Sulu Sea near the Balabac Strait. With its Surface Warfare (SUW) mission package, comprised of two 11-meter rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIB), two visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) boarding teams, two 30mm machine guns, two MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned aerial vehicle, and an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, Coronado is specifically well-equipped for maritime security, including counter-piracy operations. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Amy M. Ressler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 02:42 Photo ID: 3180331 VIRIN: 170220-N-WV703-130 Resolution: 2427x1524 Size: 974.75 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170220-N-WV703-130 [Image 1 of 7], by PO2 Amy Ressler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.