170220-N-XX999-570 SULU SEA (Feb. 20, 2017) An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter, (right) monitors an MQ-8B Fire Scout unmanned helicopter as it prepares to land on littoral combat ship USS Coronado (LCS 4) during counter-piracy operations in the Sulu Sea. Currently on a rotational deployment in U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, Coronado is a fast and agile warship tailor-made to patrol the region's littorals and work hull-to-hull with partner navies, providing 7th Fleet with the flexible capabilities it needs now and in the future. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Operations Specialist Juzebonnie Mendoza/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.22.2017 02:42 Photo ID: 3180328 VIRIN: 170220-N-WV703-570 Resolution: 1844x1163 Size: 102.22 KB Location: SG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 170220-N-XX999-570 [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.