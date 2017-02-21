(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DON IT Conference West 2017

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Litke 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2017) Navy operational fleet commanders and the Coast Guard Pacific commander discuss combat readiness during a panel at the Department of the Navy Information Technology Conference West 2017, Feb. 21. The conference provides a forum for sharing information on new and emerging information technology policy and initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Litke/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DON IT Conference West 2017, by PO2 Travis Litke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

