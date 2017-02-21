SAN DIEGO (Feb. 21, 2017) Navy operational fleet commanders and the Coast Guard Pacific commander discuss combat readiness during a panel at the Department of the Navy Information Technology Conference West 2017, Feb. 21. The conference provides a forum for sharing information on new and emerging information technology policy and initiatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Travis Litke/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 23:22
|Photo ID:
|3179571
|VIRIN:
|170221-N-HK946-018
|Resolution:
|5235x3495
|Size:
|772.81 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DON IT Conference West 2017, by PO2 Travis Litke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT