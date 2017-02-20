(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25ID finishes Great Aloha Run 2017 [Image 3 of 5]

    25ID finishes Great Aloha Run 2017

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division finish the Great Aloha Run at Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Ramee Opperude, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    25th Infantry Division

