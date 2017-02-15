Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks to Marines with Echo Company at The Basic School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. Neller visited TBS to speak with Marines and answer their questions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 18:59
|Photo ID:
|3179527
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-EL431-0113
|Resolution:
|5760x3356
|Size:
|16.25 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CMC Visits TBS [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT