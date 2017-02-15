CMC Visits TBS

Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, speaks to a Marine after the Force Fitness Instructor (FFI) class 17-2 graduation ceremony at The Basic School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. FFI class 17-2 is the second class of Marines to graduate and will go on to help teach Marines in their units the safest and healthiest ways to exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

