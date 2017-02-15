Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller speaks to U.S. Marine instructors at The Basic School, Marine Corps Base Quantico, Va., Feb. 15, 2017. Neller asked for candid feedback about areas in which the Marine Corps needs to improve, and answered questions from the Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 18:58
|Photo ID:
|3179509
|VIRIN:
|170215-M-EL431-0014
|Resolution:
|4756x3171
|Size:
|10.52 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
This work, CMC Visits TBS [Image 1 of 12], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
