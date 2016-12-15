Texas Armadillos Attend FEST Training

Fort Worth’s own 273rd Engineer Detachment, Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced (FEST-A), the Texas Armadillos, attended the first FEST training course for the 2017 fiscal year at the Readiness Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

