Fort Worth’s own 273rd Engineer Detachment, Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced (FEST-A), the Texas Armadillos, attended the first FEST training course for the 2017 fiscal year at the Readiness Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:19
|Photo ID:
|3179267
|VIRIN:
|022116-A-IF558-002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.76 MB
|Location:
|MOBILE, ALABAMA, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Texas Armadillos Attend FEST Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT