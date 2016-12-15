(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Armadillos Attend FEST Training

    Texas Armadillos Attend FEST Training

    MOBILE, ALABAMA, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    Fort Worth’s own 273rd Engineer Detachment, Forward Engineer Support Team – Advanced (FEST-A), the Texas Armadillos, attended the first FEST training course for the 2017 fiscal year at the Readiness Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2016
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:19
    Photo ID: 3179267
    VIRIN: 022116-A-IF558-002
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: MOBILE, ALABAMA, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Armadillos Attend FEST Training, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    FEST
    273rd Engineer Detachment
    Army Detachment

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT