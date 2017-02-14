22nd annual Technology Expo brings crowd

Johnny Gonzales, StarLine regional sales manager, gives an equipment brief on power monitoring to Keesler personnel during the 22nd annual Technology Expo at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility Feb. 14, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The 81st Communications Squadron hosted the free event open to all Defense Department, government and contractor personnel with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

