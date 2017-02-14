(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    22nd annual Technology Expo brings crowd [Image 2 of 14]

    22nd annual Technology Expo brings crowd

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Johnny Gonzales, StarLine regional sales manager, gives an equipment brief on power monitoring to Keesler personnel during the 22nd annual Technology Expo at the Roberts Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Facility Feb. 14, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. The 81st Communications Squadron hosted the free event open to all Defense Department, government and contractor personnel with base access. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:01
    Photo ID: 3179249
    VIRIN: 170214-F-BD983-102
    Resolution: 6750x4696
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd annual Technology Expo brings crowd [Image 1 of 14], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

