CDC kids celebrate Arbor Day

Children from the child development center and 81st Training Wing leadership attend an Arbor Day celebration outside of the CDC Feb. 14, 2017, on Keesler Air Force Base, Miss. Keesler AFB earned the national Tree City USA honor from the Arbor Day Foundation for its 24th consecutive year. The children help wing leadership with the tree planting ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

