Wayne Overman III, St. Martin High School senior and quarterback, delivers remarks during the school’s 2017 National Signing Day Feb. 1, 2017, St. Martin, Miss. Overman signed a letter of intent to attend the Air Force Academy and play football for the Air Force Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3179231
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-BD983-090
|Resolution:
|2322x3006
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF Academy recruits local quarterback [Image 1 of 14], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
