AF Academy recruits local quarterback

Col. C. Mike Smith (second from the left), 81st Training Wing vice commander, poses for a photo with Wayne Overman III (third from the left), St. Martin High School senior and quarterback, and his parents, Angel (far left) and Wayne Overman II (far right), during the school’s 2017 National Signing Day Feb. 1, 2017, at St. Martin, Miss. Overman signed a letter of intent to attend the Air Force Academy and play football for the Air Force Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

