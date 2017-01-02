Col. C. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers remarks during the 2017 St. Martin High School National Signing Day Feb. 1, 2017, St. Martin, Miss. Wayne Overman III, St. Martin High School senior and quarterback, signed a letter of intent to attend the Air Force Academy and play football for the Air Force Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3179227
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-BD983-053
|Resolution:
|5952x4187
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AF Academy recruits local quarterback [Image 1 of 14], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
