    AF Academy recruits local quarterback [Image 10 of 14]

    AF Academy recruits local quarterback

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing / Public Affairs

    Col. C. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers remarks during the 2017 St. Martin High School National Signing Day Feb. 1, 2017, St. Martin, Miss. Wayne Overman III, St. Martin High School senior and quarterback, signed a letter of intent to attend the Air Force Academy and play football for the Air Force Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AF Academy recruits local quarterback [Image 1 of 14], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    AETC

