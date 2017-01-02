Col. C. Mike Smith, 81st Training Wing vice commander, delivers remarks during the 2017 St. Martin High School National Signing Day Feb. 1, 2017, St. Martin, Miss. Wayne Overman III, St. Martin High School senior and quarterback, signed a letter of intent to attend the Air Force Academy and play football for the Air Force Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 17:00 Photo ID: 3179227 VIRIN: 170201-F-BD983-053 Resolution: 5952x4187 Size: 4.93 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AF Academy recruits local quarterback [Image 1 of 14], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.