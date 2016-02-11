Navy Advanced Dental Assistant Program Last Class

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2017) Leaders, instructors and students with the final class in the Navy Advanced Dental Assistant Program (ADAP) pose for a photo outside Surface Warfare Medicine Institute (SWMI). The four graduates from the class were the final hospital corpsmen to go through ADAP, an accelerated dental program which gave students an advanced knowledge of dental procedures and practices as well as the Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) 8702 which was recently disestablished. (Courtesy Photo/Released)

