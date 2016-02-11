(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Advanced Dental Assistant Program Last Class [Image 1 of 6]

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2017) Leaders, instructors and students with the final class in the Navy Advanced Dental Assistant Program (ADAP) pose for a photo outside Surface Warfare Medicine Institute (SWMI). The four graduates from the class were the final hospital corpsmen to go through ADAP, an accelerated dental program which gave students an advanced knowledge of dental procedures and practices as well as the Navy Enlisted Classification (NEC) 8702 which was recently disestablished. (Courtesy Photo/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2016
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 14:54
    Photo ID: 3178839
    VIRIN: 161102-N-ZZ999-0025
    Resolution: 3772x3014
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Advanced Dental Assistant Program Last Class [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Navy
    Hospital Corpsman
    NMOTC
    NMETLC
    Navy Dental Assistant
    SWMI

