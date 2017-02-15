(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Serene surveillance

    Serene surveillance

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua Robinson 

    Moody Air Force Base

    Airmen from the 822d Base Defense Squadron provide extra security in response to a simulated attack during a Full Mission Profile exercise, Feb. 15, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.The 822d BDS is completing training exercises that will gradually increase in difficulty each week to prepare for an upcoming Mission Readiness exercise. The FMP enhanced training by increasing the complications and dangers of scenarios that challenged Airmen on simulated patrols. The exercise also pushed leadership in the Tactical Operation Center to successfully guide the Airmen through the challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 11:16
    Photo ID: 3178263
    VIRIN: 170215-F-LM051-1043
    Resolution: 3000x1879
    Size: 589.64 KB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Serene surveillance, by A1C Janiqua Robinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

