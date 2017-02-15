Airmen from the 822d Base Defense Squadron provide extra security in response to a simulated attack during a Full Mission Profile exercise, Feb. 15, 2017, at Moody Air Force Base, Ga.The 822d BDS is completing training exercises that will gradually increase in difficulty each week to prepare for an upcoming Mission Readiness exercise. The FMP enhanced training by increasing the complications and dangers of scenarios that challenged Airmen on simulated patrols. The exercise also pushed leadership in the Tactical Operation Center to successfully guide the Airmen through the challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Janiqua P. Robinson)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 This work, Serene surveillance, by A1C Janiqua Robinson