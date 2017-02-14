Phillip Brashear, an Army helicopter pilot, speaks at a National African-American History Month Observance at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., Feb. 14, 2017. Brashear is the son of Carl Brashear, the first amputee diver and first African-American master diver in U.S. Navy history. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian M. Kummer, First Army Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 11:08
|Photo ID:
|3178243
|VIRIN:
|170214-Z-JK353-013
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, National African American History Month Observance [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Ian Kummer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Rock Island Arsenal observes National African-American History Month
LEAVE A COMMENT