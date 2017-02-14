(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    National African American History Month Observance [Image 2 of 2]

    National African American History Month Observance

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian Kummer 

    First Army

    Laryssa Watkins, daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Jacqueline Watkins, Army Sustainment Command, recites a poem at a National African-American History Month Observance at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., Feb. 14, 2017. Her mother joined the Army in 1997 and is retiring next month after 20 years of service. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian M. Kummer, First Army Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National African American History Month Observance [Image 1 of 2], by SSG Ian Kummer, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    National African American History Month Observance
    National African American History Month Observance

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rock Island Arsenal observes National African-American History Month

    african american history month
    black history month
    first army
    rock island arsenal

    • LEAVE A COMMENT