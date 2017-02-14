Laryssa Watkins, daughter of Sgt. 1st Class Jacqueline Watkins, Army Sustainment Command, recites a poem at a National African-American History Month Observance at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill., Feb. 14, 2017. Her mother joined the Army in 1997 and is retiring next month after 20 years of service. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Ian M. Kummer, First Army Public Affairs)
Rock Island Arsenal observes National African-American History Month
