U.S. Navy Construction Electrician 2nd Class Greg Lewis, a Seabee with Underwater Construction Team Two, lowers tools to divers from the Royal Thai Navy Diving Training Center conducting diving operations during Cobra Gold 2017 in Sattahip, Chonchuri, Thailand, Feb. 14, 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest multilateral exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Christopher Dallaglio)

