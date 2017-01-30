(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    First African-American Medal of Honor recipient

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Photo by Tetaun Moffett 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    In 2001, the city Hampton, Va., dedicated a seven-story building and a bronze statue in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ruppert L. Sargent, located in downtown Hampton, Va., Feb. 13, 2017. Sargent was the first African-American officer to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)

    This work, First African-American Medal of Honor recipient, by Tetaun Moffett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Medal of Honor
    1st Lt Ruppert Sargent

