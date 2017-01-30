First African-American Medal of Honor recipient

In 2001, the city Hampton, Va., dedicated a seven-story building and a bronze statue in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ruppert L. Sargent, located in downtown Hampton, Va., Feb. 13, 2017. Sargent was the first African-American officer to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)

