In 2001, the city Hampton, Va., dedicated a seven-story building and a bronze statue in honor of U.S. Army 1st Lt. Ruppert L. Sargent, located in downtown Hampton, Va., Feb. 13, 2017. Sargent was the first African-American officer to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during the Vietnam War. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:43
|Photo ID:
|3178047
|VIRIN:
|170130-F-AO032-013
|Resolution:
|1054x595
|Size:
|283.66 KB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, First African-American Medal of Honor recipient, by Tetaun Moffett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT