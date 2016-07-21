When it comes to impacting the community, JBLE delivers

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amy Lynch, Heritage of America Band regional band craftsman takes her assigned meals to her vehicle for her weekly “Meals on Wheels” delivery at Hampton, Va., on July 28, 2016. Joint Base Langley-Eustis volunteers are responsible for delivering meals to 32 of 280 homes in the Hampton Roads community.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)

