    When it comes to impacting the community, JBLE delivers

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2016

    Photo by Tetaun Moffett 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amy Lynch, Heritage of America Band regional band craftsman takes her assigned meals to her vehicle for her weekly “Meals on Wheels” delivery at Hampton, Va., on July 28, 2016. Joint Base Langley-Eustis volunteers are responsible for delivering meals to 32 of 280 homes in the Hampton Roads community.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)

    This work, When it comes to impacting the community, JBLE delivers, by Tetaun Moffett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Meals on Wheels
    JBLE

