JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony

Staff Sgt. Elisa Juhas, U.S. Air Force TV broadcast producer, documents the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Transition Ceremony rehearsal at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 16, 2017. Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Cody is scheduled to retire, February 17, after serving 32 years in the Air Force and the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright is planned to be appointed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

