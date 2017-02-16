(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez 

    11th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen stand ready to start the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Transition Ceremony rehearsal at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 16, 2017. During the event, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Cody, is scheduled to retire and the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright is planned to be appointed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:29
    Photo ID: 3178021
    VIRIN: 170216-F-AG923-0001
    Resolution: 3976x4970
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony
    JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony
    JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Airmen
    CMSAF
    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    Joint Base Andrews
    Air Force District of Washington
    AFDW
    11th Wing
    Wingmen
    11 WG
    JBA
    11th Wing Public Affairs
    Fly Fight Win
    CMSAF Cody
    Chiefs Own
    11 WG PA
    CMSAF retirement
    17th CMSAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT