U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen stand ready to start the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Transition Ceremony rehearsal at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Feb. 16, 2017. During the event, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force James A. Cody, is scheduled to retire and the 18th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Kaleth O. Wright is planned to be appointed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Valentina Lopez)

Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBA preps for CMSAF Transition Ceremony [Image 1 of 3], by A1C Valentina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.