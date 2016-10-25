(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintaining grounds keeps JBLE mission ready

    Maintaining grounds keeps JBLE mission ready

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    10.25.2016

    Photo by Tetaun Moffett 

    633rd Air Base Wing

    Roderick Wyche Sr., grounds maintainer, clears off curbs using a new wireless control blower at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 30, 2016. The wireless control blower is capable of blowing debris 10 times faster than a backpack blower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.25.2016
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 09:30
    Photo ID: 3178019
    VIRIN: 161109-F-AO032-010
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 4.44 MB
    Location: HAMPTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintaining grounds keeps JBLE mission ready, by Tetaun Moffett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Ground Maintainance JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT