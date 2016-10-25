Roderick Wyche Sr., grounds maintainer, clears off curbs using a new wireless control blower at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 30, 2016. The wireless control blower is capable of blowing debris 10 times faster than a backpack blower. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tetaun Moffett)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 09:30
|Photo ID:
|3178019
|VIRIN:
|161109-F-AO032-010
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintaining grounds keeps JBLE mission ready, by Tetaun Moffett, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
