Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017

RAYONG PROVINCE, Thailand (Feb. 21, 2017) – Brig. Gen. Bryan Suntheimer, United States Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard, Rear Adm. Jong Sam Kim, commander, Republic of Korea Navy Component 5, Vice Adm. Panya Lekbua, deputy commander-in-chief, Royal Thai Fleet and Gov. Surasak Charoensirichot, Rayong provincial governor, along with Rayong province school officials and Multi-National Forces pose for a group photo during a dedication ceremony, marking the completion of the Ban Nong Muang school expansion project. The project was a joint effort by the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Construction and Developmental Regiment, Sattahip Naval Base and Korean Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 2nd Engineer, part of Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. This year’s focus is to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

