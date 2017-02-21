(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 5 of 10]

    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017

    THAILAND

    02.21.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marc Castaneda 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    RAYONG PROVINCE, Thailand (Feb. 21, 2017) – (From left to right) Gov. Surasak Charoensirichot, Rayong provincial governor, Brig. Gen. Bryan Suntheimer, United States Army Pacific Deputy Commanding General for Army National Guard, Rear Adm. Jong Sam Kim, commander, Republic of Korea Navy Component 5 and Vice Adm. Panya Lekbua, deputy commander-in-chief, Royal Thai Fleet stand on stage to receive a plaque during a dedication ceremony, marking the completion of the Ban Nong Muang school expansion project. The project was a joint effort by the U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5, Construction and Developmental Regiment, Sattahip Naval Base and Korean Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 2nd Engineer, part of Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold, in its 36th iteration, is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. This year’s focus is to advance regional security and ensure effective responses to regional crises by bringing together a robust multinational force to address shared goals and security commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 07:36
    Photo ID: 3177732
    VIRIN: 170221-N-WI365-204
    Resolution: 3297x2099
    Size: 4.64 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017 [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Marc Castaneda, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017
    Building’s Dedication at Thai School is Foundation for Hope during Cobra Gold 2017

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building’s dedication at Thai school is foundation for hope

    TAGS

    AFN
    service members
    Dedication
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    USMC
    USPACOM
    Combat Correspondent
    CAP
    PAO
    Cobra Gold
    Navy
    Thailand
    Royal Thai Navy
    Public Affairs
    military
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Humanitarian Aid
    Army
    TAF
    Chonburi
    Sattahip
    HCA
    Civic Action Program
    Royal Thai
    Royal Thai Armed Forces
    Royal Thai Marine Corps
    4341
    III MEF PAO
    CG17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT