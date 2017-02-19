U.S. Army Spc. Ronak Patel, a medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a nasopharyngeal airway during a demonstration during a tactical combat casualty care class near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.21.2017 05:36
|Photo ID:
|3177649
|VIRIN:
|170219-A-JA380-021
|Resolution:
|5228x3485
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|ERBIL, NINEVEH, IQ
This work, U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces [Image 1 of 9], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
