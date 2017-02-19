(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces [Image 1 of 9]

    U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces

    ERBIL, NINEVEH, IRAQ

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Craig Jensen 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve

    U.S. Army Spc. Ronak Patel, a medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 6th Cavalry Regiment, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, receives a nasopharyngeal airway during a demonstration during a tactical combat casualty care class near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 05:36
    Photo ID: 3177649
    VIRIN: 170219-A-JA380-021
    Resolution: 5228x3485
    Size: 4.25 MB
    Location: ERBIL, NINEVEH, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces [Image 1 of 9], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

