A Kurdish security forces member applies an emergency trauma bandage to U.S. Army Spc. Denis Moyer, assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during a tactical combat casualty care class near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.19.2017 Date Posted: 02.21.2017 05:38 Photo ID: 3177644 VIRIN: 170219-A-JA380-043 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.87 MB Location: ERBIL, NINEVEH, IQ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces [Image 1 of 9], by CPL Craig Jensen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.