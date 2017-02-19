U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces

A Kurdish Security Force member applies a tourniquet to U.S. Army Spc. Denis Moyer, assigned to B Company, 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, during a tactical combat casualty care class near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

