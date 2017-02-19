U.S. Soldiers teach medical training to Kurdish Security Forces

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Martinez, a medic assigned to Company B, 2nd Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, shows the first steps of tactical combat casualty care to Kurdish security forces near Erbil, Iraq, Feb. 19, 2017. This training is part of the overall Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve mission to increase the capacity of partnered forces fighting ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Craig Jensen)

