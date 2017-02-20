Flying forges fast friendships

Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Squadron (FS) stationed at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, participate in a flight exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force, February 20th, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17. Joined by the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron-242, the three forces practiced defensive counter air tactics against mock enemies. “Basically we were defending a point against a set of [mock] enemy aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matthew “Stab” Schuetz, 35th FS wingman. The two nations will be flying together all week conducting various training scenarios, building greater interoperability in planning and executing complex and realistic, multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

Date Taken: 02.20.2017
Location: TH