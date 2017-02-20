(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Flying forges fast friendships [Image 1 of 3]

    Flying forges fast friendships

    THAILAND

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Airmen from the U.S. Air Force 35th Fighter Squadron (FS) stationed at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, participate in a flight exercise with the Royal Thai Air Force, February 20th, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17. Joined by the Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron-242, the three forces practiced defensive counter air tactics against mock enemies. “Basically we were defending a point against a set of [mock] enemy aircraft,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Matthew “Stab” Schuetz, 35th FS wingman. The two nations will be flying together all week conducting various training scenarios, building greater interoperability in planning and executing complex and realistic, multinational force and combined task force operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.21.2017 03:33
    Photo ID: 3177624
    VIRIN: 170220-Z-OY821-0096
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 5.87 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying forges fast friendships [Image 1 of 3], by SPC Brianne Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Flying forges fast friendships
    Flying forges fast friendships
    Flying forges fast friendships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Flying forges fast friendships

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-18
    Cobra Gold
    1st MAW
    Royal Thai Air Force
    Thailand
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    35th Fighter Squadron
    MAG-12
    VMFA(AW)-242
    8th Operations Group
    CG17
    Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron-242

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT