Flying forges fast friendships

Crewmen of U.S. Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron-242 conduct preflight safety checks in preparation for flight training with the Royal Thai and U.S. Air Forces, February 20th, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17. The three forces have been training together regularly with a focus of advancing regional security by bringing together a robust multinational force capable of addressing shared goals and commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

