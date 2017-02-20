(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flying forges fast friendships

    Flying forges fast friendships

    THAILAND

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim 

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Crewmen of U.S. Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron-242 conduct preflight safety checks in preparation for flight training with the Royal Thai and U.S. Air Forces, February 20th, as part of Exercise Cobra Gold 17. The three forces have been training together regularly with a focus of advancing regional security by bringing together a robust multinational force capable of addressing shared goals and commitments in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Brianne Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying forges fast friendships, by SPC Brianne Kim, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    F-16
    F-18
    Cobra Gold
    1st MAW
    Royal Thai Air Force
    Thailand
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Marines
    35th Fighter Squadron
    MAG-12
    VMFA(AW)-242
    8th Operations Group
    CG17
    Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron-242

