    UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage [Image 2 of 22]

    UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage

    MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Crosier 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Chief Warrant Officer Shaun Hollins pilotting the UH-72 for the flood damage assessment over Merced County

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 21:31
    Photo ID: 3177494
    VIRIN: 170219-Z-YQ843-221
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 8.65 MB
    Location: MERCED, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage [Image 1 of 22], by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    UH-72
    Chief Warrant Officer Shaun Hollins
    CW3 Shaun Hollins
    3-140th HHC
    140th HHC

