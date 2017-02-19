(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage

    UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage

    MERCED, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Daniel Crosier 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Aerial view of flood damage and assessment from UH-72 Pilotted by Chief Warrant Officer Shaun Hollins and Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick with video surveillence performed by Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017
    Photo ID: 3177475
    VIRIN: 170219-Z-YQ843-107
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 9.25 MB
    Location: MERCED, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage [Image 1 of 22], by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    California National Guard
    California Army National Guard
    UH-72
    CANG
    Merced County
    Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz
    SFC Marty Ortiz
    Chief Warrant Officer Shaun Hollins
    CW3 Shaun Hollins
    Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick
    CW2 Scott Englebrick
    3-140th S&S
    3-140th Security and Support Aviation Battalion
    UH-72 Helecopter

