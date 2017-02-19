Aerial view of flood damage and assessment from UH-72 Pilotted by Chief Warrant Officer Shaun Hollins and Chief Warrant Officer Scott Englebrick with video surveillence performed by Sergeant First Class Marty Ortiz.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 21:30
|Photo ID:
|3177468
|VIRIN:
|170219-Z-YQ843-077
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|9.72 MB
|Location:
|MERCED, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, UH72 Flight over Merced County Assessing Flood Damage [Image 1 of 22], by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
