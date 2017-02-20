Date Taken: 02.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 20:30 Photo ID: 3177375 VIRIN: 170120-N-GB113-116 Resolution: 5706x4076 Size: 1.15 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CIWS [Image 1 of 2], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.