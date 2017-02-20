170220-N-GB113-094 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 20, 2017)
Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan performs a close in weapon system live fire exercise. Bataan is underway in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Zachariah Grabill/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 20:30
|Photo ID:
|3177374
|VIRIN:
|170120-N-GB113-094
|Resolution:
|5586x3990
|Size:
|1.05 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CIWS [Image 1 of 2], by SN Zachariah L Grabill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT