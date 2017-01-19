NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2017) -- Electronics Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Sean Quigley and Interior Communications Electrician 2nd Class Petty Officer Henrique Soares, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78), take a readiness report from an incoming call at the combat systems watch station during a general quarters exercise aboard the ship. The combat systems watch station maintains communications and makes readiness reports on all combat system spaces during general quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Matthew Fairchild)
|01.19.2017
|02.20.2017 19:37
|3177275
|170119-N-OG138-029
|4381x3129
|1.86 MB
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
This work, General Quarters, Drill, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 matthew fairhcild, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
