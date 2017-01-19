General Quarters, Drill, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2017) -- Electronics Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Derico Callaway, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), relays communications between combat system spaces and equipment during a general quarters exercise aboard the ship. The combat systems watch station maintains communications and makes readiness reports on all combat system spaces during general quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Matthew Fairchild)

