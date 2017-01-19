(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    General Quarters, Drill, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 2 of 2]

    General Quarters, Drill, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class matthew fairhcild 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Jan. 19, 2017) -- Electronics Technician 1st Class Petty Officer Derico Callaway, assigned to Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), relays communications between combat system spaces and equipment during a general quarters exercise aboard the ship. The combat systems watch station maintains communications and makes readiness reports on all combat system spaces during general quarters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Petty Officer Matthew Fairchild)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, General Quarters, Drill, PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 matthew fairhcild, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Shipyard
    Christmas
    Navy
    Sailors
    training
    PCU Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    First In Class

