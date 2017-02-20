A paraplegic cyclist participates in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 16:17
|Photo ID:
|3177137
|VIRIN:
|170220-A-EL056-005
|Resolution:
|5628x3742
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service members dash through Great Aloha Run 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
