    Service members dash through Great Aloha Run 2017 [Image 6 of 8]

    Service members dash through Great Aloha Run 2017

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division participate in the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The annual 8 mile run starts near Aloha Tower in Honolulu and finishes at Aloha Stadium. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service members dash through Great Aloha Run 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    25th Infantry Division

