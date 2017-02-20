Service members dash through Great Aloha Run 2017

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) carry the national colors and the U.S. Marine Corps flag during the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The Marines ran with the banners for the full 8 miles. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

