U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) carry the national colors and the U.S. Marine Corps flag during the Great Aloha Run at Honolulu, Hawaii, on Feb. 20, 2017. The Marines ran with the banners for the full 8 miles. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 16:17
|Photo ID:
|3177130
|VIRIN:
|170220-A-EL056-001
|Resolution:
|5000x4000
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Service members dash through Great Aloha Run 2017 [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Armando Limon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
