Coast Guard searches for overdue kayaker

NEW YORK — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker along the Thanes River near Montville, Connecticut, February 20, 2017. Missing is Lyle Dagenias, 31, last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station New London)

