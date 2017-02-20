NEW YORK — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker along the Thanes River near Montville, Connecticut, February 20, 2017. Missing is Lyle Dagenias, 31, last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station New London)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 11:27
|Photo ID:
|3176956
|VIRIN:
|170220-G-ZV332-0002
|Resolution:
|2981x1676
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, CT, US
This work, Coast Guard searches for overdue kayaker, by PO3 Frank Iannazzo-Simmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
