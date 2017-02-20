(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard searches for overdue kayaker

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Iannazzo-Simmons 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1 PADET New York

    NEW YORK — The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker along the Thanes River near Montville, Connecticut, February 20, 2017. Missing is Lyle Dagenias, 31, last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station New London)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 11:27
    Photo ID: 3176956
    VIRIN: 170220-G-ZV332-0002
    Resolution: 2981x1676
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: NEW LONDON, CT, US 
    Web Views: 24
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard searches for overdue kayaker, by PO3 Frank Iannazzo-Simmons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Station New London

