Coast Guard searches for overdue kayaker

NEW YORK —– The Coast Guard and local agencies are searching for an overdue kayaker along the Thanes River near Montville, Connecticut, February 20, 2017. Missing is Lyle Dagenias, 31, last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and jeans. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Station New London)

