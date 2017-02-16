Col. Gregory K. Anderson, Commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade (second from right) during the visit at the Museum of Italian Paratroopers at Gamerra barracks, Pisa, Italy on Feb. 16, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.20.2017 08:56 Photo ID: 3176776 VIRIN: 170216-A-II094-010 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 6.42 MB Location: PISA, ITALY, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Col. Gregory K. Anderson [Image 1 of 3], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.