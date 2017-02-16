Col. Gregory K. Anderson, Commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade (second from right) during the visit at the Museum of Italian Paratroopers at Gamerra barracks, Pisa, Italy on Feb. 16, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.20.2017 08:56
|Photo ID:
|3176776
|VIRIN:
|170216-A-II094-010
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|6.42 MB
|Location:
|PISA, ITALY, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Gregory K. Anderson [Image 1 of 3], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT