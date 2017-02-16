Col. Gregory K. Anderson, Commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade gives a speech during the awarding of the U.S. Army Commendation Medal to Col. D'Ortenzi and LTC Fazio from Italian Army Folgore Brigade at Ruspoli Barracks in Livorno, Italy on Feb. 16, 2017. (photo by Elena Baladelli\released).

