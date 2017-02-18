Marines attend 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference

Marines engage students attending the 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Feb 18, 2017. Marines shared career opportunities, benefits, and their own personal experiences in the Marine Corps with the students. The Marine Corps recognizes this event as a valuable opportunity to foster positive relationships with members, share the Marine story, demonstrate enthusiasm for the Corps and reinforce the idea of the armed services as a viable career option within the Asian American community.

