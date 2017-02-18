(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines attend 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference

    Marines attend 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Jacky Fang 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    Marines engage students attending the 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Feb 18, 2017. Marines shared career opportunities, benefits, and their own personal experiences in the Marine Corps with the students. The Marine Corps recognizes this event as a valuable opportunity to foster positive relationships with members, share the Marine story, demonstrate enthusiasm for the Corps and reinforce the idea of the armed services as a viable career option within the Asian American community.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.20.2017 08:47
    Photo ID: 3176718
    VIRIN: 170218-M-JI948-003
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 5.78 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines attend 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference [Image 1 of 3], by Sgt Jacky Fang, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marines attend 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference
    Students Learn Leadership Principles with Marines at the 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference
    Students Learn Leadership Principles with Marines at the 2017 Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers Northeast Regional Conference

    Marine recruiting

