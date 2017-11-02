The Seven Legends, the 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade step team, perform at the African American and Black History Month Observance at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 11. The Seven Legends would have impressed any military drill team with the synchronization of their step-dance performance.
This work, 1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF [Image 1 of 4], by CPL Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
