1CD RSSB host African American History Observance at BAF

The Seven Legends, the 1st Cavalry Division Resolute Support Sustainment Brigade step team, perform at the African American and Black History Month Observance at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan, Feb. 11. The Seven Legends would have impressed any military drill team with the synchronization of their step-dance performance.

