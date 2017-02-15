(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Thai Royal Army Soldiers from the Thai Royal Army 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry and a medic from C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division pull a simulated wounded casualty to a first aid triage tent during a combat casualty care exercise on Feb. 14. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Photo ID: 3176492
    VIRIN: 170215-A-OZ783-004
    Resolution: 3069x3146
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    7th Infantry Division
    1-2 SBCT
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017

