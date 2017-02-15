Thai Royal Army Soldiers from the Thai Royal Army 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry and a medic from C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division pull a simulated wounded casualty to a first aid triage tent during a combat casualty care exercise on Feb. 14. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2017 22:58
|Photo ID:
|3176492
|VIRIN:
|170215-A-OZ783-004
|Resolution:
|3069x3146
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|KORAT, TH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
