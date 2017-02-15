C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand

A Royal Thai Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry assists a medic from the C Co. 296th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division treating a simulated sucking chest wound on Feb. 15. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

