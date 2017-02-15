(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand [Image 4 of 5]

    C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand

    KORAT, THAILAND

    02.15.2017

    Photo by Maj. Kelly Haux 

    1-2 SBCT, 7th Infantry Division

    Royal Thai Army Soldiers from the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry perform combat casualty care on a simulated casualty from the 1st Battalion, 23rd Infantry, 1st Stryker Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division on Feb. 14. Exercise Cobra Gold 17 emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army photo by Major Kelly S Haux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.19.2017 22:58
    Photo ID: 3176487
    VIRIN: 170215-A-OZ783-002
    Resolution: 3264x4046
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: KORAT, TH 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C Co. 296th BSB, 1-2 Stryker Brigade Combat Team Medical Training in Thailand [Image 1 of 5], by MAJ Kelly Haux, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    7th Infantry Division
    1-2 SBCT
    CG17
    Cobra Gold 2017

